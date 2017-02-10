Knapheide Mfg. to expand manufacturing operations



The Knapheide Mfg. Co., Quincy, Ill., a provider of work-ready vehicles, has announced plans to expand its operations with a new manufacturing building.

“We have identified opportunities for the business to diversify, both with the products we offer and the markets we serve,” said Bo Knapheide, senior vice president of distributor and fleet operations.

The company will break ground on the expansion in March and projects the 188,000-sq.-ft. facility will be complete within a year. It is expected to create 250 jobs in manufacturing, installation, and various support roles.