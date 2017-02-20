LMI Aerospace to be acquired by Sonaca Group



February 20, 2017



St. Louis-based LMI Aerospace Inc., a supplier of structural assemblies, kits, and components and provider of engineering services, has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group, a global aerostructures company based in Gosselies, Belgium.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2017, subject to LMI shareholder approval as well as certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon transaction close, LMI will operate as LMI Aerospace – A Member of the Sonaca Group, with headquarters remaining in St. Louis.