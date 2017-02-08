LSP Technologies awarded SBIR funding to develop modeling tool



Dublin, Ohio-based LSP Technologies Inc., a provider of laser peening services, technology, and equipment, has been awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I funding to develop a probabilistic modeling tool that provides high-cycle-fatigue failure rate prediction models relative to available surface enhancement treatments.

The firm is developing the analytical modeling tool for use in the design and repair of engine hardware for the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).