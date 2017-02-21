LSP Technologies sells laser peening system to Guangdong University



February 21, 2017



Dublin, Ohio-based LSP Technologies Inc. has announced the sale of its 200-W Procudo® laser peening system to the Guangdong University of Technology (GDUT) in Guangzhou, China. The sale also includes paired workcell and robotic part manipulation equipment.

GDUT will use the system to conduct research and application development on laser peening, laser peen forming, and laser-material interactions.

The system offers 20-Hz repetition rates and an advanced control system for real-time data collection and storage. The embedded, diode-pumped laser offers an injection-seeded oscillator with multiple amplifier modules and YLF rod sizes from 3 to 25 mm to produce gigawatts of power.