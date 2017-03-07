Lucifer Furnaces equips R. Hueter with benchtop oven for heat treating



Lucifer Furnaces Inc., Warrington, Pa., has delivered a heat-treating oven to R. Hueter Co., Beverly Mass., a CNC machine shop that produces male and female RF connector contacts. Hueter uses the furnace primarily to achieve a specific Rockwell hardness with small lots of Becu pins under a nitrogen atmosphere to reduce surface oxidation.

The model 42GT-H12 was customized as a benchtop unit. With a chamber size of 9 by 12 by 12 in., the oven is insulated with 5 in. of insulating firebrick and mineral wood backup. 4-KW power allows fast heat up to 1,200 degrees F. Built for operation using inert atmosphere, the oven features a continuously welded outer steel shell and gasketed roof plate. A square gasket around the double pivot door perimeter forms a tight seal to the oven face-place.

The stainless-steel muffle baffles the work chamber from the side wall heating elements and directs the air flow horizontally through the chamber for uniform heating.