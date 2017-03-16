LVD Strippit opens sales and service subsidiary in Mexico



LVD Strippit, Akron, N.Y., has announced the opening of LVD Strippit Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V., a dedicated sales and service subsidiary in Querétaro, Mexico.

LVD Strippit Mexico offers all of the manufacturer’s laser cutting, punching, bending, and software product, as well as complete after-sales assistance, including machine and software technical support, equipment installations, upgrades and repairs, maintenance and inspections, help desk, and training. The office also maintains an inventory of spare parts.

Mexican service engineers have been hired and trained at LVD and Strippit headquarters. Sylvain Lefebvre, previously marketing manager for North America, leads operations for the Mexico office.