LVD Strippit opens two regional customer support centers



January 26, 2017



Fabricating equipment manufacturer LVD Strippit, Akron, N.Y., has announced the opening of its Southeast Support Center in Charlotte, N.C., serving the South Atlantic and East South Central states, and its Southwest Support Center in Farmers Branch, Texas, serving the Southwest and Central states, as well as Mexico.

The two facilities join the company’s Midwest Support Center in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area and its Northeast Support Center in Akron.

The support centers offer comprehensive service support, including spare parts, upgrades, and retrofits. Factory-trained service technicians perform on-site service and offer technical support by phone. The facilities house a variety of LVD Strippit sheet metal fabrication equipment for customer training and product demonstration purposes.

Service Manager Matt Keever oversees operations at the Southeast facility. Service Manager John Wolf directs all operations at the Southwest Support Center.