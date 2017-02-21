Meritor earns Diamond Supplier Award from Navistar



February 21, 2017



Meritor Inc., Troy, Mich., a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, and aftermarket systems for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, has announced it is one of 34 suppliers to earn Navistar's Diamond Supplier Award, which recognizes the top 2 percent of Navistar's supply chain.

Recipients are selected for the award based on their ability to help Navistar, a producer of commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, and buses, improve customer uptime and exceed expectations for quality, delivery, technology, and cost.