Meritor extends Shoes for Soldiers program to help wounded veterans



January 25, 2017



Meritor Inc., Troy, Mich., a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, and aftermarket systems for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, has extended its Shoes for Soldiers program for a third year to donate funds to help position severely wounded, injured, or ill veterans for success.

Meritor will donate $50,000 from remanufactured brake shoe sales in addition to a $10,000 match from the Meritor Trust Fund to the Wyakin Foundation, which helps the veterans transition to leadership roles in business, government, and their communities. Veterans participating in the Boise, Idaho-based foundation's comprehensive program are pursuing degrees in many areas, including engineering, business, criminal justice, education, and computer science.

The foundation's program includes educational and financial support, monthly professional development seminars, community service projects, and networking opportunities for job placement. Thirty-two veterans currently are enrolled in the program, and Wyakin projects an additional 15 inductees in 2017. Fifteen veterans have graduated since the program began in 2011, with 11 expected to graduate this year. All alumni were placed in jobs within three months of graduation, according to Wyakin. The annual program cost is $6,000 per participant.