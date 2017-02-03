Metal powder trade groups appoint new executive director/CEO



February 3, 2017



The Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) and APMI Intl. (APMI) have selected industry veteran James P. Adams to succeed C. James Trombino as executive director/CEO.

Adams has worked in the powder metallurgy industry for more than 30 years, following graduation from Hennepin Technical College in 1985. He began his career with MPIF in 2004 as director of technical services. He has also served as administrative director for APMI Intl. and the Center for Powder Metallurgy Technology (CPMT).

Adams took on additional roles as administrative director for the Powder Metallurgy Parts Association (PMPA), Metal Powder Producers Association (MPPA), Powder Metallurgy Equipment Association (PMEA), and Isostatic Pressing Association (IPA), all affiliated associations under the MPIF umbrella.