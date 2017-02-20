Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center awarded federal funding



February 20, 2017



The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Plymouth, Mich., has been awarded $1.2 million over two years from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program for a pilot program to accelerate applied R&D, manufacturing, and technology transition to the market of lightweight metals.

The goal of the project is to establish enduring collaborations among small U.S. manufacturers, the Manufacturing USA Institutes, and MEP centers. The Center will partner with LIFT - Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow to advance lightweight metals initiatives including:

Developing innovative approaches for transferring new lightweighting technology from LIFT to small U.S. manufacturers.

Creating approaches for engaging small manufacturers in the work of the network of institutes through hands-on assistance and services.Building and testing business models by which MEP centers and institutes may effectively serve the needs of U.S. manufacturers in the technology areas of the institutes, and facilitate knowledge and best-practice sharing.

Fostering an enhanced, nationwide network of partnerships among the institutes and MEP centers.

Gregg Peterson, The Center’s lightweight materials expert, will work on-site at LIFT’s Detroit headquarters as a principle materials engineer. Peterson will advise manufacturers about the benefits lightweight materials have within the industry and provide assistance during the manufacturing transition and implementation.

LIFT bridges the gap between basic research and final product commercialization of new, advanced, lightweight metal materials. Its work enables technologies that will allow small to midsized manufacturers to produce cost-effective, lightweight components for the defense, aerospace, automotive, marine and heavy truck industries.