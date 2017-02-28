MIG Steel Fabrication expands Tennessee production center



February 28, 2017



MIG Steel Fabrication, a subsidiary of Manufacturers Industrial Group, has announced plans to invest $1.5 million to expand its manufacturing complex in Lexington, Tenn. The firm will add new equipment to meet growing demand and plans to hire welders, pipe fitters, and salaried support staff.

The company, which currently employs 45 people, provides structural steel and other fabricated metals to the industrial, commercial, and medical construction markets in the Southeast.