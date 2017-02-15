Morris Midwest to hold open house March 14-15



February 15, 2017



Morris Midwest, a division of Morris Group Inc., will hold its sixth annual open house and technology show, Morris Madness, March 14-15, 2017, in Roselle, Ill. The event will feature CNC machine tools and live metal cutting demos from Okuma, Tsugami, and Hardinge Group in addition to displays of tooling, accessories, and other technology from industry suppliers.

“This year our demos will showcase the types of parts manufactured in Chicago and the surrounding areas,” said Mike James, regional sales manager. “We’re focusing on helping our customers in the aerospace, mining, energy, agriculture, and fluid power industries improve processes and become more productive and profitable as business rebounds.”

Product specialists and representatives from more than 20 technology suppliers will be available both days to discuss new advancements. Catered lunch and refreshments will be served daily.

For registration and other information, visit www.morrismidwest.com or call 630-351-1901.