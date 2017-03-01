Morris South to hold an open house and technology show



March 1, 2017



Morris South, a division of Morris Group Inc., will hold its annual technology show and open house, Southern Tech Fest, April 4-5, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.

The regional machine tool distributor will display CNC machinery from Okuma, Tsugami, Hardinge Group, and Chiron and perform live metal cutting demonstrations throughout the event. More than 20 suppliers of tooling, accessories, software, automation, and related products will exhibit technology.

For registration and other information, visit www.morrissouth.com or call Joe Hunt at 256-461-8111.