OSF HealthCare partners with Tekmill for health care product design, manufacture



February 13, 2017



OSF Saint Francis Inc., Peoria, Ill., has joined forces with Tekmill, a contract design engineering, rapid prototyping, and small-scale manufacturing company located in Champaign, Ill., on the campus of the University of Illinois Research Park, and become a shareholder in the company.

“... our engineers and machinists can take [an] idea, build a prototype, test it, and produce any quantity needed,” said Gary Durack, CEO of Tekmill.

OSF HealthCare owns OSF Saint Francis Inc., which comprises health care-related businesses. Michelle Conger, chief strategy officer for OSF HealthCare, and Jeff White, senior vice president and COO for OSF Saint Francis Inc., now serve on the Tekmill board of directors.