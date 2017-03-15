Paul Fabrications receives 2016 Rolls-Royce Fabrications Supplier of the Year Award



Paul Fabrications, Derby, U.K., a Unitech Aerospace company and supplier of fabricated and precision machined components to the aerospace and nuclear industries, has received the 2016 Rolls-Royce Fabrications Supplier of the Year Award.

In late 2016, Paul Fabrications and Rolls-Royce announced a partnership that is a key part of the ongoing transformation of Rolls-Royce’s supply chain for metal fabrications. A defining feature of this partnership was Paul Fabrications’ ability and commitment to provide a turnkey new product introduction process. Rolls-Royce embedded a team inside the Derby site for additional collaboration and transparency between the two organizations. As a result, the automaker has been able to consolidate its products with reduced time to market and risk levels.