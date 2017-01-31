PetroChoice acquires Miller Industrial Fluids LLC



January 31, 2017



PetroChoice, a provider of petroleum-based lubrication products and services in Fort Washington, Pa., has acquired Miller Industrial Fluids LLC, an Indianapolis-based distributor and blender of lubricants and rust preventives.

Through this acquisition, PetroChoice will gain immediate presence in the Indianapolis market, providing a bridge between its current Ohio and Illinois locations. With the acquisition of Miller, PetroChoice now has 51 locations servicing 32 states.

Miller primarily serves customers in the aerospace and automotive manufacturing segments. Ross Smith, Miller president/CEO, will serve as PetroChoice's general manager for the Indianapolis market.