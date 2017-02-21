Phoenix Specialty Mfg. marks 110 years in business



Phoenix Specialty Mfg., a fourth-generation, family-owned company in Bamberg, S.C., will celebrate its 110th anniversary with a celebration for employees, customers, local and state dignitaries, and media on March 23.

Founded in New York in 1907 as a medium-run washer and gasket manufacturer, the company’s first clients were railroads and utility companies. The firm moved to Bamberg in 1967.

Today the company makes more than 150,000 different items, including specialty washers, seals, shims, gaskets, and spacers, and maintains a warehouse with more than 400 million parts.