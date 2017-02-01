Renishaw to open new headquarters in Illinois



February 1, 2017



Renishaw Inc. has completed a new, 133,000-sq.-ft. office and warehouse facility in West Dundee, Ill., near Chicago. The two-story facility will be the company’s new North American headquarters and also will include space for product development, testing, warehousing, and distribution.

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for March, and the company plans to be fully relocated by October. The facility will include the new U.S. Additive Manufacturing Solutions Center, which will open in the next year.

“We can give companies cost-effective, hands-on experience of metal additive manufacturing, combined with application engineering support to optimize their design, and postprocessing capabilities to ensure that it performs as it should,” said Sir David McMurtry, chairman/CEO of Renishaw.