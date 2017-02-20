Ritter Technology acquires Primet Fluid Power



Ritter Technology LLC, Zelienople, Pa., a distributor of industrial motion and control products, has acquired Primet Fluid Power Co., Hammond, Ind. Primet sells and services hydraulic and electrical control systems principally to steel manufacturers located in the Illinois/Indiana corridor.

Ritter distributes such products as Parker Hannifin motion and control systems, Graco industrial lubrication equipment, and Enerpac high-pressure power tools to companies in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.