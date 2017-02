February 13, 2017



The Schuler Group, Göppingen, Germany, has sold its technology center in Tianjin, China, to Feintool, based in Lyss, Switzerland. Within the year, Feintool plans to expand production capacity of precision components for the automotive industry in Tianjin using Schuler presses.

Feintool will retain all 30 employees and the infrastructure of the plant, as well as the existing customer orders.