Shaffer Metal Fab adds new equipment



February 24, 2017



Sidney, Ohio-based Shaffer Metal Fab, a contract manufacturer providing sheet metal fabrications, machined components, and powder coating, has added new equipment. This increased capacity is in response to growth from the core industries the company serves, including lighting, recreational vehicles, furniture, store fixturing, and food service equipment.

Capital investments include the addition of a new CNC press brake and CNC cutoff saw. The firm now has seven CNC machine centers for production of complex parts, as well as a powder coat operation.