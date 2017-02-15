Siemens partners with U.S. technical schools for L.E.A.P. initiative



February 15, 2017



Siemens has announced the launch of a new workforce development program for secondary and technical schools across America called L.E.A.P.—the Lifelong Educational Advantage Program. Made available through Siemens Cooperates with Education (SCE), the effort is designed to give high school and technical school graduates basic-to-advanced machine tool knowledge that will benefit them in their future careers as CNC machinists.

L.E.A.P. starts with Sinutrain, a PC-based, control-identical training system. This software turns any PC screen into an exact representation of the Sinumerik Operate GUI. The NC that drives the training system also powers the Sinumerik 828D and 840D sl controls. Comprehensive knowledge doesn’t require investing in a machine, as all courses can be taught on a PC.

The program provides training in milling and turning. Each course is divided into levels with prerequisites. Each course level receives a complete curriculum, which includes both classroom and hands-on training models.

Once an educational institution is enrolled in the SCE program, a site assessment will determine which L.E.A.P. program best fits the school’s needs.