Smithers Quality Assessments receives aerospace accreditation for AS9100:2016



March 6, 2017



Akron, Ohio-based Smithers Quality Assessments (SQA) has received accreditation from ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for AS9100:2016, the quality management standard used in the aerospace industry. SQA has offered AS9100 certifications since 2001.

AS9100 is based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements, with additional features unique to the aerospace industry that help satisfy criteria required by key aerospace stakeholders such as the DoD, NASA, the FAA. As a result of the changes to the ISO 9001:2015 standard and the need to clarify some specific points for aviation, space and defense stakeholders, the AS9100:2016 version was released, which then required SQA and all other certification bodies to be accredited for the revised standard.

With this new accreditation in place, transitional audit planning for all SQA clients is underway. All transitional requirements and supporting information can be located through the International Aerospace Quality Group website at www.sae.org/iaqg/organization/9100.htm.