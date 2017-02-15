SMP appoints president



February 15, 2017



Specialty Metals Processing (SMP), Stow, Ohio, a processor of stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, and specialty metals, has named Bob Wilson as president of the company.

Wilson has spent his entire career in the metals industry, most recently serving as president of Penn Ohio Metals. Prior to forming Penn Ohio Metals, he was founder and CEO of Sharon Custom Metal Forming (SCMF). SCMF was purchased by Roll Forming Corp. (RFC), Division of Voest Alpine, in 2008, and Wilson served for several years as RFC’s executive director of sales and marketing.

He holds degrees in industrial management and mechanical engineering from Youngstown State University and Kent State University, respectively.