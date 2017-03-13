SMS group to deliver extrusion press to UACJ Automotive Whitehall



March 13, 2017



Düsseldorf, Germany-based SMS group has received an order to supply a HybrEx®25 extrusion press to UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, Ludington, Mich. The press is the first machine in the series to be delivered to North America.

The press’s hybrid drive technology reduces energy consumption by up to 55 percent compared to conventional extrusion presses, the company reports, and productivity can be increased by up to 20 percent. Instead of conventional hydraulic drives for the axes of motion, the press features electric servo drives for all systems for which speed is critical.

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries produces complex precision profiles that are further processed into ready-to-install aluminum components for the automotive industry.