Solar Atmospheres invests $2 million in large vacuum furnace



January 23, 2017



Solar Atmospheres has placed an order for a large, horizontal-loading, 10-bar vacuum furnace with advanced cooling technology, built by sister company Solar Mfg. Inc.

The furnace, which will have a 6-ft.-dia., 6-ft.-deep graphite and carbon fiber composite (CFC) hot zone, will be used for the heat treatment of gas turbine blades for the power-generation industry at the Souderton, Pa., plant. The cost of the equipment and installation is nearly $2 million.