Solar Atmospheres Southeast gains Boeing approval



February 1, 2017



After completing an intensive three-day audit, Solar Atmospheres Southeast, Greenville, S.C., has announced its addition to the Boeing-approved processor listing.

The facility has an approved scope of processing that includes the following specifications:

BAC 5613 – Heat Treatment of Titanium and Titanium Alloys

BAC 5616 – Heat Treatment of Nickel-Base and Cobalt-Base Alloys

BAC 5619 – Heat Treatment of Corrosion Resistant Steel

The company offers thermal processing in furnaces from those suited for small lots and development cycles to a 6-1/2-ft.-dia. by 24-ft.-long vacuum chamber that can process up to 50,000-lb. loads with a maximum temperature of 2,400 degrees F.