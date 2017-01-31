Survey finds most small manufacturers anticipate growth



January 31, 2017



Gaithersburg, Md.-based Xometry, a provider of a proprietary software platform that offers on-demand manufacturing to a diverse customer base, has released the findings of its first Small Manufacturing Index.

The new quarterly index, which aims to take the pulse of small to midsized shops, asked a sample of manufacturers both inside and outside Xometry’s partner networks whether they expected to see growth in business compared to previous months and prior years, as well as what they anticipate to be their future growth sectors. These small to midsized manufacturers represent more than 190,000 companies, a more than $50 billion market, and directly affect millions of American manufacturing jobs.

Fifty-seven percent of surveyed manufacturers reported that they expect to experience strong to mild month-over-month growth, and 61 percent reported that they expect strong to mild year-over-year growth.

Demand for custom-made parts continues to rise, especially in the domestic aerospace, automotive, medical, and defense industries. Low-volume manufacturing in the U.S. continues to benefit from these industries’ needs for quick turnaround and quality parts.