T&D Metal Products expands facilities in Illinois



March 16, 2017



T&D Metal Products, a third-generation, family-owned manufacturing company based in Watseka, Ill., has announced the expansion of its shipping and receiving, trucking, and engineering services.

The company has experienced 54 percent growth in the past five years, which has resulted in tripling the trucking fleet to meet shipping demands and the addition of 40,000 sq. ft. of space. It also has doubled its sales department to manage customer inquiries while focusing on client retention and growth.

The firm, which serves the agriculture, trucking, telecomm, health care, and automotive industries, offers a concept-to-completion approach, managing design, prototype, fabrication, inventory, and freight, as well as assembly, finishing, and packaging.