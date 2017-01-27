Toyota creates 400 jobs in Indiana



January 27, 2017



Toyota Indiana has announced plans to add 400 jobs at the plant in Princeton, investing $600 million in retooling, new equipment, and advanced technologies to meet demand for the Highlander® midsize SUV. The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will add 40,000 Highlanders annually. The plant produced more than 400,000 vehicles in 2016, the highest number in its 20-year history.

This expansion project is part of the automaker’s localization strategy to build vehicles where they are sold. The company plans to invest an additional $10 billion in its existing U.S. plants over the next five years.