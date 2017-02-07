UL and Ricoh partner to deliver additive manufacturing education



February 7, 2017



UL, a global safety science organization, and Ricoh USA Inc., a technology and services company, have announced a collaboration through which the two companies will provide training to promote the proper usage and advancement of additive manufacturing (AM) technologies to their customers.

The program will initially be held at Ricoh's U.S.-based dedicated training locations and then will expand to other locations in the Americas.

UL's three-tier AM training curriculum, which spans introductory industry topics through advanced design and both technical and hands-on AM learning, focuses on the continued learning and development of AM technical and business professionals. Initially Ricoh will deliver the first two tiers of the curriculum, which include foundational-level learning and more complex design, material, process, business, quality, and safety courses.

Training will begin in March 2017 at Ricoh's Lawrenceville, Ga., location. Following that launch, the training program will expand to its Irvine, Calif., location.

For more information on the program, visit www.ul.com/am.