United Steel acquires Black Rock Fireproof Column



February 2, 2017



United Steel Inc., a fabricator and erector of structural steel and miscellaneous metals in East Hartford, Conn., has acquired Black Rock Fireproof Column. The manufacturer of fireproof structural columns retains its name and now operates in East Hartford as its own division under the management of David Aldo, former owner of the company.

The columns, available in round, square, and rectangular shapes, are delivered to job sites ready for erection and needing only final painting.