Vortec releases white paper about vortex tube technology



February 13, 2017



Cincinnati-based Vortec has published a five-page white paper that discusses the basic operation of vortex tube technology and explains its proper application in heating and cooling applications.

The paper, available at www.vortec.com, highlights how vortex tubes, with no moving parts, create hot and cold airstreams from a compressed air source. It covers proper model selection and adjustment and explains how the quality of the compressed air supply and conditions downstream of the vortex tube can affect the installation.