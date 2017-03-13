Woven Metal Products celebrates 50th anniversary



Woven Metal Products, a fabrication facility in Alvin, Texas, marks 50 years in business in 2017. Richard Hillenburg established the company in 1967 as a manufacturer of wire mesh internals for Dow Chemical worldwide. As Dow’s products changed over the next 13 years, WMP began manufacturing products for vessel internals, as well as perforated scallops for UOP. The company expanded in 2010 and launched a tower internals division in 2012.

Hillenburg’s son Roy took over the company in the mid-1990s, and today grandson Russell Hillenburg serves as president. The firm serves mainly the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, as well as aerospace, architectural, chemical, energy, industrial, and marine.