Beckwood Press launches new, interactive website



January 25, 2017



St. Louis-based Beckwood Press Co., a manufacturer of custom hydraulic presses and automation systems and the Triform line of specialty forming equipment, has launched a new website at www.beckwoodpress.com. The site, designed for all platforms, features a simplified menu structure and in-depth information about forming applications, press frame styles, and maintenance strategies.

At the site’s Education Center, visitors can learn about new forming technologies and old technologies being used in new ways. It hosts articles, white papers, videos, and success stories.