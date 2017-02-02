BGL announces sale of Midland Stamping & Fabricating



February 2, 2017



Cleveland-based investment bank Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. has announced the sale of Midland Stamping & Fabricating, a Schiller Park, Ill.-based subsidiary of Advanced Alloy Processing and portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital, to Speyside Equity.

Midland is a provider of metal stamping and fabricated products for the automotive, transportation, cookware, and construction markets. Its products include complex and engineered stampings and fabrications, as well as products including polished cookware lids and trash and linen chutes. Its manufacturing capabilities include stamping, plasma cutting, laser cutting, punching, 3-axis vertical machining, drilling, polishing, and welding.