ETCO Inc. celebrates 70 years of manufacturing



January 26, 2017



ETCO Inc. is marking 70 years in business as a manufacturer of custom precision stampings. The company has manufactured these products in Rhode Island since its inception in 1947 and at its automotive headquarters in Bradenton, Fla., since 1978.

The firm was founded as the Electric Terminal Corp. by Joseph Dunn and Rene Martines. Martines developed a method for producing wall plug blades in strip form for attachment by manufacturers on a patented air-operated machine. The company’s products are used in such household items as blenders, toasters, hairdryers, dishwashers, ranges, washing machines, and dryers. The automotive plant supplies components to automakers worldwide.

Today the firm is led by second- and third-generation family members David Dunn, chairman/CEO, and his son Sean Dunn, vice president of marketing.