Machine Concepts extends sales and services to Mexico



February 1, 2017



Machine Concepts Inc., a Minster, Ohio-based builder of metal processing equipment, has announced it has joined with Piecsa, a regional customer sales and service center in Monterrey, Mexico, to expand and provide service to customers in the metal forming industry in Mexico and south Texas.

This partnership allows Machine Concepts to offer its line of press auxiliary and metal processing equipment, along with full support within Mexico and technical and engineering support from the headquarters in Minster.

Piecsa provides maintenance, repair, and installation services on-site at customer companies and at the Monterrey facility. Local technical support is available in Spanish and English.