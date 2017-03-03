Marwood Metal receives FedDev Ontario funding



March 3, 2017



Marwood Metal Fabrication Ltd., a Tillsonburg, Ont.-based metal stamping and assembly company supplying the automotive industry, has announced it will receive up to $4.27 million from FedDev Ontario (Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario).

The company will invest the money in advanced hot stamping and press technologies, process improvements, and facility expansion to accommodate new equipment. The project is expected to create 70 jobs.