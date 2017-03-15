Schuler to deliver servo press line to Borgward



March 15, 2017



Göppingen, Germany-based Schuler has received an order for an XL servo press line from Borgward Automotive.

Starting in August 2018, the servo press line at the Germany-based automaker’s plant in Beijing, Miyun, China, will produce body panels for the BX7, BX5, and BX6 car models. The 67,000-kN line includes five presses and corresponding automation.

Up to 16 large parts per minute can be produced by the Servoline 16; double and quadruple parts can be manufactured accordingly at a higher batch quantity. A simulation program helps ensure alignment of single presses and automation, including destackers, crossbar feeders, and exit conveyor.