Seyi Machinery partners with ABB



March 9, 2017



Stamping machine manufacturer Seyi Machinery, Taoyuan City, China, has partnered with industrial robotics supplier ABB to offer metal stamping automation systems, including one press with one robot, one press with multiple robots, and multiple presses with multiple robots.

In addition, Seyi will apply its Intelligent Stamping Line Control System, developed in-house, to offer more advanced metal stamping technology. A demonstration cell of live stamping automation has been set up at the Taoyuan City headquarters featuring a Seyi SDG2-400 straight-side crank servo press with an ABB IRB6700 6-axis robot plus 7th linear axis, and an SD1-200 solid-frame crank servo press with an IRB4600 6-axis robot.