CMS to host PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing in March


February 15, 2017

The Coordinate Metrology Society, Weatherford, Texas, in collaboration with UNC Charlotte, has announced that the fifth working meeting of the PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing will be held March 23, 2017, in Dallas. The consortium works to determine and prioritize the technology requirements of industries that manufacture large-scale, high-accuracy parts and products.

The March program will build upon the results of the October 2016 Focus Group Workshop, a continuation of the Planning and Visioning Council forums held over the past year and a half. Team leaders and members will perform a full review of the consortium's work and prepare a draft road map document for public review. The primary objectives of the meeting are to review output from all working groups and conduct a work session to complete each section. The group will assemble and review the initial draft of the road map and identify any conflicts or gaps followed by a plan to address those issues. Members will proceed to identify external reviewers of the road map for additional industry commentary on the final road map product.

