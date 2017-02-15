CMS unveils new website for measurement professionals



February 15, 2017



The Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS), Weatherford, Texas, has unveiled a new website at www.cmsc.org. The website, which serves as a hub for organizational and industry information, can be accessed from any device.

CMS is embracing emerging trends and technologies such as reverse engineering, laser and LIDAR scanning, 3-D sensing, 3-D processing, and visualization. The website offers direct engagement with the society, as well as enhanced online communications for those interested in the professional community. The society’s publications can be viewed on-demand at the website, including the biannual Journal of the CMSC, the quarterly CMSC World, and the monthly CMSC Corner.

The website also provides an online members-only resource library of technical papers presented during the Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC).