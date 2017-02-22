Coordinate Metrology Society conference issues call for papers



February 22, 2017



The Coordinate Metrology Society, Weatherford, Texas, has issued a call for papers for the 33rd annual Coordinate Metrology Society Conference, July 17-21, 2017, in Snowbird, Utah.

The society is seeking original, expert-level contributions from portable metrology practitioners on such topics as scientific R&D, technology benchmarks, case studies covering the successful use of 3-D coordinate measurement systems, and breakthroughs in metrology.

Abstract submissions for technical papers and presentations are due by March 11, 2017. To download guidelines for presentations and technical papers, visit www.cmsc.org/stuff/contentmgr/files/3/677e333cb4ca390e137a6231a5309cfc/misc/cmsctechnicalpaperguidelines2017.final.pdf. For more information, e-mail presentations@cmsc.org.