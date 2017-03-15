Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence, Amrikart to host technology open house March 28-30


March 15, 2017

Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence, North Kingstown, R.I., has announced it will join metrology integrator Amrikart to host HxGN LOCAL Montreal, a technology open house, March 28-30, 2017, at Amrikart headquarters in Brossard, Que.

The event, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. with registration and morning refreshments, will include a full program of company presentations and Hexagon product walk-throughs by experts from the two firms, followed by a Q&A session. Visitors will see live demonstrations of portable metrology systems and inspection software applied to industrial components.

Portable measurement products on display will include a Romer Absolute arm, Leica Absolute tracker systems, 3-D optical scanners, and PC-DMIS inspection software. Also featured will be the 7.10.7 SF CMM built for harsh shop floor environments, and the Global Advantage HTA for compression blade measurement.

Related Companies


Upcoming Industry Events

See All Industry Events »

Most Popular Content This Week