Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence, Amrikart to host technology open house March 28-30



March 15, 2017



Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence, North Kingstown, R.I., has announced it will join metrology integrator Amrikart to host HxGN LOCAL Montreal, a technology open house, March 28-30, 2017, at Amrikart headquarters in Brossard, Que.

The event, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. with registration and morning refreshments, will include a full program of company presentations and Hexagon product walk-throughs by experts from the two firms, followed by a Q&A session. Visitors will see live demonstrations of portable metrology systems and inspection software applied to industrial components.

Portable measurement products on display will include a Romer Absolute arm, Leica Absolute tracker systems, 3-D optical scanners, and PC-DMIS inspection software. Also featured will be the 7.10.7 SF CMM built for harsh shop floor environments, and the Global Advantage HTA for compression blade measurement.