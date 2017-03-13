Mitutoyo America announces organizational changes



March 13, 2017



Mitutoyo America Corp. (MAC), a provider of measurement and inspection systems in Aurora, Ill., has promoted Matt Dye to president and Doug Adkins to executive vice president. Shigeyuki Sasaki, who over the past 10 years has served as vice president, executive vice president, and most recently president, has assumed an advisory role within Mitutoyo Europe based in Germany.

During his 21-year career, Dye has served as a distributor of Mitutoyo products and held various positions within the company. For the past five years he has served as vice president of measuring instrument sales and technical services.

Adkins began his career in the U.S. Marine Corps and has continued for the past 25 years in the industrial distribution sector, spending 20 years in several different capacities at MAC, including his most recent position as vice president of distributed products.