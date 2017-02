February 14, 2017



BLM Group USA, a Wixom, Mich.-based manufacturer of tube and sheet metal processing equipment, has named Andrew Dodd as North American sales director.

Dodd has more than 34 years of experience in the laser fabrication and integration business. Before joining the firm, he served as North American director of sales for GSI Lumonics and regional sales manager for Miyachi Unitek.