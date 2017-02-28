FABTECH 2017 to debut Tube Producers’ and Suppliers’ Pavilion



FABTECH® 2017, to be held in Chicago Nov. 6-9, will for the first time feature an expanded pavilion showcasing tubes, tube end products, and the tube trade.All these areas will be presented in a new segment—the Tube Producers’ and Suppliers’ Pavilion, organized and implemented by Messe Düsseldorf. The Düsseldorf-based trade fair company will therefore be the official representative and point of contact for potential exhibitors from outside the U.S.

The segment also will be open to preprocessing centers, warehouses, and service providers offering one-stop shopping. The pavilion thus targets international companies outside the U.S. wanting to export their tube products to the U.S. and expand their tube trade there.

Companies outside the U.S. that want to exhibit at the Tube Producers’ and Suppliers’ Pavilion may contact Gunnar Holm Ahrens, Messe Düsseldorf, at 49-211-45-60-7725, ahrensg@messe-duesseldorf.de.