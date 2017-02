January 30, 2017



Fives, based in Paris, has announced it will design and deliver a fully automated and motorized Bronx 13-roll straightening machine to Finland-based shipbuilder Meyer Turku.

The machine, which will be installed and commissioned in summer 2017, will process bulb sections up to 8.66 in. wide. These sections, which feature heavily in the construction of cruise ships, ferries, and special vessels, will form part of a profile preservation line.